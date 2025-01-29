Sultanpur schools holidays till February 1 for Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami

In a recent announcement, the District Magistrate of Sultanpur, Kumar Harsh, has declared a holiday for all schools in the city, from class 1 to 12, till February 1. This decision has been taken given the large crowds gathering in the city to celebrate Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, which has caused disruptions in the daily routine of students.

With the onset of the festive season, many devotees throng the city. This crowd situation hampers children's access to schools and has further caused trouble with normal operations in educational institutions. Thus, to take precautions against all such mishaps and inconveniences, the district administration is proactively making provisions for the safety and comfort of the students.

While the schools will remain closed, the DM has asked teachers to report to school as usual. Online classes will also be conducted so that students do not miss their lessons. This is expected to bring relief to students and parents who were finding it difficult to cope with the challenges posed by the large crowds.

The decision of the district administration will be a statement of their intent to ensure students' well-being and safety and, at the same time, respect the culture and importance of festivals and celebrations in our lives. Declaring the holiday will only help the administration to reduce the disturbance caused by festival crowds and resume the academic schedule of the students hassle-free.

