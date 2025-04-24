Pahalgam terror attack: Viral Video of Couple Not Related to Slain Navy Officer

Pahalgam terror attack: Viral Video of Couple Not Related to Deceased Navy Officer

Couple Clarifies Viral Video Mistakenly Attributed to Navy Officer Killed in Pahalgam Attack

Following the tragic death of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal in the Pahalgam terror attack, a video circulating widely on social media has been mistakenly identified as showing the officer and his wife, Himanshi.

However, the couple featured in the video—Yashika Sharma and Ashish Sahrawat—has come forward to clarify that the viral footage is theirs, not that of the fallen officer and his spouse.

Condemning the media for its negligence, Yashika Sharma expressed frustration, saying that several outlets had incorrectly reported the video as belonging to Vinay and Himanshi. “We've been receiving calls from concerned family and friends all day, asking if the news was true. It’s deeply upsetting,” she said.

She strongly criticized the false reporting, saying, “We do not understand how the media functions in this country. While we deeply mourn the loss of the officer and offer our condolences to the bereaved families, how can the media share our personal video and label it as the Navy officer’s last moment?”

Yashika also confirmed that she and her husband were not even in Kashmir at the time of the incident.

“Please report this video. Think about how the grieving family must feel seeing such misinformation,” she said.