Holidays: Schools in Prayagraj Closed from January 28-30 for Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj: In light of the Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on Mauni Amavasya, the district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from Class 1 to 8. As per the directive, all schools in the district will remain shut from January 28 to January 30 to ensure smooth arrangements for the bathing festival.

District Basic Education Officer Praveen Kumar Tiwari confirmed the development, stating that the decision was made following the instructions of the District Magistrate. The order mandates the closure of all council-run, board-recognized, aided, and private schools, including English and Hindi medium institutions, for three days.

Mauni Amavasya, falling on January 29 this year, is a significant bathing festival attracting a massive influx of devotees to Prayagraj, especially in the Kumbh area. To manage the heavy crowd and ensure the safety of students, the district administration has implemented this measure. Special traffic arrangements have also been put in place to facilitate devotees arriving for the sacred bath.

The Basic Education Officer’s office has communicated this order to the District Magistrate, Chief Development Officer, all Block Education Officers, school managers, and principals to ensure compliance.