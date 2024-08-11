Hidden Cam in toilets? Scary moment for female customers at coffee shop

We keep hearing about people spotting hidden cameras in hotels. Recently, Bengaluru police arrested a coffee shop employee for secretly filming the female customers. The incident was reported at the Third Wave Coffee shop on the BEL road in the city.

On Friday morning, a female customer found a smartphone kept hidden in the restroom at the coffee shop. She said she found the smartphone in the trash can in airplane mode and a small hole was made in it so the camera can record through it.

The customer immediately alerted the police who later apprehended the owner of the smartphone and employee at the coffee shop. The accused person Manoj is in his early twenties and is a resident of Bhadravathi in Karnataka. The incident was shared on “gangsofcinepur” Instagram page and it soon went viral.

The Third Wave Coffee is a popular coffee shop among the youth. They have branches in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune among other cities. The management took to social media to express their regret over the unfortunate incident.

"We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers," Third Wave wrote on X.