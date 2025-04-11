HM Amit Shah to visit Raigad Fort in Maharashtra tomorrow

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Friday evening to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad Fort and attend various functions.

HM Shah will land at Pune at 8 p.m. and on Saturday will visit the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijamata and pay tribute in Raigad district at 10.30 a.m. and later go to Raigad fort, which carries the echoes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s reign.

Once the capital of his flourishing Maratha Empire, this hilltop stronghold carries with it the stories of bravery, innovation, and heroism. Raigad Fort echoes the remarkable courage and visionary tactics of Shivaji Maharaj, whose leadership transformed this fort into a symbol of strength. He will attend various functions being organised at the fort.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP Working President Praful Patel, state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare and Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare are expected to accompany the Union Minister.

Thereafter, HM Amit Shah is expected to take lunch at the residence of Tatkare at Roha in the Raigad district. NCP sources have confirmed that the Union Minister has accepted the request to have lunch at Tatkare’s residence.

It is not known whether Dy CM Eknath Shinde and Minister of Employment Guarantee Scheme Bharat Gogawale, who was elected from the Mahad seat in the Raigad district, will attend the lunch being hosted by Tatkare.

NCP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a tussle over the post of Raigad district guardian minister. The minister of women and child welfare, Aditi Tatkare, was appointed as the Raigad district guardian minister, but after Shiv Sena’s strong protest, the chief minister stayed Aditi Tatkare’s appointment. The stalemate continues as both parties stick to their demand.

Later in the day, HM Amit Shah will attend a function for a weekly magazine in Mumbai at 5.30 p.m. Thereafter, he will arrive at the state government guesthouse 'Sahyadri' at 6.30 p.m., where he will meet CM Devendra Fadnavis and senior state BJP leaders.

BJP sources have confirmed the meeting between the Union Minister and state BJP leaders amid the membership drive.

As per the schedule released by the state BJP about HM Shah's Maharashtra visit, he will not address any public meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.