Shilpa Shetty throws lavish birthday bash for her mom

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has thrown a lavish birthday bash for her mother Sunanda, as the latter turned 75 recently.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who has 32.3 million followers, shared some videos on the Stories section from the birthday party.

In the videos, we can see Sunanda wearing a floral pink coloured saree, pairing it with a matching blouse. She has rounded off her look with a diamond and pearl necklace, her signature big bindi, and a gajra on her bun.

Shilpa wore an off-shoulder blue-coloured ankle-length dress and paired it with black pointed heels.

In the video, her younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra and their two kids can also be seen.

The decoration shows ‘Mamma Mia 75th’ written on a banner and a yummy huge cake.

Shilpa had married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple has two children -- son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie 'Baazigar'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Dhadkan', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Hungama 2', and 'Nikamma'.

Recently, she starred in the comedy-drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral. Shilpa has also featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She next has 'KD' in the pipeline.

