Heavy Rain Hits Delhi, IMD Issues Alert for Snow and Fog Till January 1

Rain disrupted several parts of Delhi and surrounding regions on December 27, 2024, leading to traffic jams and a noticeable drop in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the rain began at around 2:30 am, affecting areas in South, Central, and North Delhi.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 9.1 mm of rainfall, while Palam saw 8.4 mm. Other observatories, including those at Lodhi Road (10.8 mm), Ridge (9 mm), Delhi University (11 mm), and Pusa (9.5 mm), also reported significant rainfall.

The IMD attributes the rain to an active western disturbance, which, interacting with easterly winds, caused light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR.

The IMD forecasts further drops in temperatures across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan over the next two days. A western disturbance near Punjab and adjoining areas is expected to bring light rain or snowfall to isolated areas in the western Himalayan region, contributing to the cooling trend in the plains.

In addition to this, the IMD has issued an alert for December 27 and 28, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential hailstorms in northwestern and central India, along with light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region. Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for colder conditions as temperatures are expected to dip further.

The IMD’s forecast indicates that minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central, and western India, with a gradual decline thereafter. There will be no significant change in temperatures over other parts of the country.

By 11:30 am, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 9.1 mm of rainfall, while Palam saw 8.4 mm. Other observatories, including those at Lodhi Road (10.8 mm), Ridge (9 mm), Delhi University (11 mm), and Pusa (9.5 mm), also reported significant rainfall.

