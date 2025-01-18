Haryana Government and Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

All government offices under Haryana state would provide a list of public holidays along with restricted holidays released by the Haryana Government for the Calendar year 2025. Amongst these various national, regional, as well as statewide, holidays it contains important events such as great festivals and Memorial celebrations

Public Holidays in 2025

The Following is the declaration by the government of Haryana about the following Public Holidays:

Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti, Monday, January 6,

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Feb 12, Wednesday

Maha Shivratri: Feb 26, Wednesday

Holi: Mar 14, Friday

Id-ul-Fitr: Mar 31, Monday

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: Apr 14, Monday

Parshuram Jayanti: Apr 29, Tuesday

Akshaya Tritya: Apr 30, Wednesday

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 29, Thursday

Sant Kabir Jayanti: Jun 11, Wednesday

Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day: Jul 31, Thursday

Independence Day: Aug 15, Friday

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti: Sept 22, Monday

Shaheedi Divas/Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom Day: Sept 23, Tuesday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: Oct 2, Thursday

Diwali: October 20, Monday

Vishvakarma Day: October 22, Wednesday

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti: November 5, Wednesday

Christmas: December 25, Thursday

Restricted Holidays in 2025

The government of Haryana has declared 2025 as a list of Restricted Holidays too. These are given to employees under their will by which they will be availed or not to take an Off. Below are some of them

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: February 23, Sunday

Good Friday: April 18, Friday

Buddha Purnima: May 12, Monday

Guru Arjan Dev's Martyrdom Day: May 30, Friday

Muharram: July 6, Sunday

Hariyali Teej: July 27, Sunday

Special Days in 2025

The Haryana government has also released the list of special days for 2025. These days are not public holidays but are important events. Here are some of the special days:

Republic Day: January 26, Sunday

Basant Panchmi/Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti: February 2, Sunday

Shaheedi Diwas/Martyrdom Day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev: March 23, Sunday

