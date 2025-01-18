Haryana Government and Public Holidays 2025: Complete List
All government offices under Haryana state would provide a list of public holidays along with restricted holidays released by the Haryana Government for the Calendar year 2025. Amongst these various national, regional, as well as statewide, holidays it contains important events such as great festivals and Memorial celebrations
Public Holidays in 2025
The Following is the declaration by the government of Haryana about the following Public Holidays:
Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti, Monday, January 6,
Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Feb 12, Wednesday
Maha Shivratri: Feb 26, Wednesday
Holi: Mar 14, Friday
Id-ul-Fitr: Mar 31, Monday
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: Apr 14, Monday
Parshuram Jayanti: Apr 29, Tuesday
Akshaya Tritya: Apr 30, Wednesday
Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 29, Thursday
Sant Kabir Jayanti: Jun 11, Wednesday
Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day: Jul 31, Thursday
Independence Day: Aug 15, Friday
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti: Sept 22, Monday
Shaheedi Divas/Haryana War Heroes' Martyrdom Day: Sept 23, Tuesday
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra: Oct 2, Thursday
Diwali: October 20, Monday
Vishvakarma Day: October 22, Wednesday
Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti: November 5, Wednesday
Christmas: December 25, Thursday
Restricted Holidays in 2025
The government of Haryana has declared 2025 as a list of Restricted Holidays too. These are given to employees under their will by which they will be availed or not to take an Off. Below are some of them
Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: February 23, Sunday
Good Friday: April 18, Friday
Buddha Purnima: May 12, Monday
Guru Arjan Dev's Martyrdom Day: May 30, Friday
Muharram: July 6, Sunday
Hariyali Teej: July 27, Sunday
Special Days in 2025
The Haryana government has also released the list of special days for 2025. These days are not public holidays but are important events. Here are some of the special days:
Republic Day: January 26, Sunday
Basant Panchmi/Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti: February 2, Sunday
Shaheedi Diwas/Martyrdom Day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev: March 23, Sunday