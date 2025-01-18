'I want to be challenged', Vijay Varma on his recent success

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Vijay Varma has cemented his position as one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood with his recent releases. During a recent media interaction, the 'Darlings' actor revealed that his success stems from people recognizing his potential and giving him opportunities.

Expressing his desire to continuously challenge himself with diverse roles, the actor was quoted saying, “I constantly feel like whatever I have achieved in my roles is because somebody saw something in me. It's not me creating this character, but somebody saying "you can play this person also, you can play that person". So, I want to be challenged that way. I desperately want to do a comedy, and I want to do a zombie movie, one of my favorite genres.”

Vijay Verma further revealed that last year turned out to be a hat-trick for him with successful OTT releases. The actor stated, “I think my last theatrical release was before the pandemic, and I've had around 15 releases since 2020. And they've all been streaming, mostly on Netflix and Amazon. There have been movies, and there have been series. And fortunately, I've been part of some of the good films that came out, a good series that came out, including directors who made very big films."

He also mentioned the ongoing new wave of Bollywood with the OTT blockbuster IC81, "Me and Arvind Sir were part of it. It's one of the biggest shows that Netflix has made. And, it is talking about a story, which is a historical event. I think what it is giving me is basically a new version of Bollywood which doesn't subscribe to the idea of four songs and seven fight scenes and a start, middle, end, kind of those things. So, this is a new parallel that's what I figured."

Up next, he has "Ul Jalool Ishq" and "Matka King" lined up for release.

