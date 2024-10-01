Gandhi Jayanti 2024: History, Significance and Importance

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is commemorated annually on October 2 with Gandhi Jayanti. This year, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed to honour the nation's founding father on his 155th birthday. Nonetheless, because it celebrates Gandhi Ji's peaceful and nonviolent legacy, it is recognized globally as the International Day of Nonviolence. It is one of India's national holidays.

History of Gandhi Jayanti:

On October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the future Mahatma Gandhi, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was the son of a minor nobleman and came from a princely family in Porbandar. In the end, Mahatma Gandhi emerged as a key figure in India's fight for independence from British rule.

After his return to India, Gandhi ji rose to prominence as one of the key figures in the Indian National Congress. He was the leader of a number of significant movements, including the Salt March, the Quit India Movement, and the Non-Cooperation Movement. Millions of Indians took up his peaceful protest and civil disobedience attitude, which significantly undermined British rule over the country. He became a famous character in Indian history because of his nonviolent actions and his attempts to bring about social reforms and communal harmony.



Nathuram Ghodse carried out his assassination on January 30, 1948. His teachings remain an inspiration for movements seeking social justice around the globe.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti:

Mahatma Gandhi embodied the principles of honesty, nonviolence nonviolence, simplicity, and self-reliance, which Gandhi Jayanti remembers. His views on nonviolent resistance and the strength of truth, Ahima, and his ideas on passive resistance are still applicable today. In many parts of the world, human affairs seem to be characterized by conflicts and violence.

It also reminds me of Gandhi's contribution to the Indian independence movement. By promoting nonviolence, an oppressive regime can be overthrown without starting a war. His message of tolerance and international peace is widely acknowledged. For this reason, the UN designated October 2 as the International Day of Nonviolence 2007.

