February 5 Holiday declared by Supreme Court for Assembly elections

The Supreme Court of India has issued a circular declaring February 5, 2025, as a holiday due to the upcoming Assembly Election. This decision aims to ensure that the electoral process runs smoothly and without any disruptions.

According to the circular, a holiday had been declared to facilitate free and fair elections. The decision made by the Supreme Court is consistent with its principle of maintaining the democratic process and ensuring that elections are made free of taint.

It is pertinent to mention here that the circulars and notices of the Supreme Court are being updated regularly on its official website. Information regarding holidays, notices, and circulars in respect of the Court can also be obtained from the website.

The declaration of a holiday on February 5, 2025, is likely to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assembly Election. The Supreme Court's decision is a welcome move and also shows that the electoral process needs to be free from any malpractices.

Also read: Holidays 2025: Top Family-Friendly Travel Destinations in India