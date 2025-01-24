Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat: Heading for Divorce After 20 Years of Marriage? Separation Rumours Surface!

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti are reportedly heading towards divorce, according to national media reports. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, have been living separately for the past few months, sparking rumors of a potential breakup.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Sehwag and Aarti have recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, which has raised eyebrows. Sehwag has also been seen celebrating various festivals alone and sharing pictures of his celebrations on social media, further suggesting that something may be off with their relationship.

The couple has two sons, Aryavir and Vedant, and after nearly 20 years of marriage, reports suggest they could be choosing separate paths in life. However, no official statement has been released by Sehwag or Aarti regarding these rumors. For now, all the claims are based on media speculation, though the signs are strong enough to gain attention.

Recently, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also went through a divorce, and there are reports that Yuzvendra Chahal is also heading towards divorce.