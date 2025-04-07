IPL 2025: I’d be very surprised if CSK aren’t able to make a turnaround, says Watson

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) A gloomy outlook surrounds the chatter of what’s in store for five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the rest of IPL 2025. Die-hard supporters of the franchise have seen a less-than-ideal start to the ongoing season - their team is in ninth place with only a win against the Mumbai Indians to their credit.

CSK’s campaign is in serious jeopardy after a disheartening 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals at their once upon a time fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Using 17 players in four IPL 2025 games, including every one of their seven overseas cricketers getting a look in at least once, demonstrates a surprise departure from their ever-settled look.

Expressing confidence in CSK’s ability to rebound, Shane Watson—the ex-Australian cricketer who memorably scored a century for the side to win the 2018 IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad— said he would be surprised if they don’t turn things around and expects them to keep the same top-order batters they used against DC.

“Normally, after every mega auction, CSK have always really thought out and lined up all of their positions from their batting line-up, to bowling options. So to be able to see within the first four games, there being quite a few adjustments, which is very unlike CSK.”

“They’ve always been – like when I was fortunate enough to be able to play with them, they - Stephen Fleming, and MSD (MS Dhoni) at that time - were very clear on what the roles were before the tournament started. They didn’t really change that much.”

“For CSK, obviously, with the auction that they had as well, there’s just a few holes that they’ve been trying to fill. With the team that they played in the last game, actually, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opening, then that just, for me, is a much more solid opening combination with Ruturaj batting at number three. Previously with (Rahul) Tripathi opening, it’s just meant there’s a few too many holes in their team in general.”

“So I’m confident now that with the decisions they made before the last game, once they just have a few games back-to-back playing together in different conditions, I’d be very surprised if they aren’t able to turn it around, because I’m more confident, especially from a batting perspective, they’ve got the top three or four to be able to set the tone, whether they bat first or second, and make it easier for the middle order and the lower order to be able to capitalise on a good start,” said Watson, a JioStar expert for the tournament, to IANS on Monday.

CSK’s struggles with the bat stem from a poor start and an inability to assert control in the middle overs. In statistics provided by Cricket-21 to IANS, CSK have the worst scoring rate in power-play (7.5), while losing eight wickets and middle overs (7.4), for the loss of 12 wickets, though the death overs numbers (10.1) for the loss of five wickets is just marginally better.

During Watson’s last IPL season with CSK in 2020, he saw Gaikwad’s remarkable turnaround firsthand - the right-hander hitting three straight fifties after a poor run in first three games. Following that, Gaikwad became a key part of CSK and scoring heavily in their 2021 and 2023 championship wins.

Hence, it’s puzzling that Gaikwad has batted at number three this season, a change from his usual opening role. Gaikwad’s average as a CSK opener stands at 44.01, which is way more than his average of 29.57 as a number three batter. Although Watson believes Gaikwad should open, he accepted that his number three spot was a result of the other local Indian batters' inability to score sufficient runs.

“From my perspective, I would absolutely prefer Ruturaj to open from game one, that is where he’s at (his best). He loves opening and has scored his most runs opening the batting. He’s an incredibly good opener because he’s got the technical skill to be able to manage a brand-new ball swinging around.”

“But then his ability to be able to then bat through an innings and score very quickly is something very special. So I honestly would have preferred Ruturaj to open the batting from game one. But because they’ve gone down the route of Rachin Ravindra opening and then having Ruturaj batting at number three, they seem like they’ve had to now hedge their bets and go all in with Devon Conway opening with Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj batting at number three to be able to fill that sort of gap they’ve got with their local Indian batters not performing how they’d like.”

“So, look, I understand why Ruturaj is now batting (at) three. But I certainly would have preferred him to be opening from game one. Then if they had to fill a gap, it would have been in the middle order more so than moving Ruturaj out of his favorite position, which is opening."

"He scored majority of his runs there, and all his hundreds (have come) batting as an opener. So I’m not sure how they’re going to be able to make that move now. But I would have loved to have seen that from game one,” he explained.

With the broadcasters framing this week of IPL 2025 around rivalries, CSK has a difficult task ahead. They play Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday, before facing Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday.

Although CSK has historically dominated against these two teams, their current performance means any outcome is possible. Time will tell if CSK’s turnaround will materialize by the end of this week or will they face another disappointing IPL season.

