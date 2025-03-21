Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Faked Romance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce saga has dominated the headlines for a long time, and the couple was officially divorced on 20th March. A family court in Mumbai confirmed the final proceedings, and Chahal would pay an alimony of Rs. 4.75 crores to Dhanashree.

Ever since rumors started going around about Chahal and Dhanashree, they have been under intense scrutiny on social media, especially Dhanashree. Now, it's being reported that the couple who got married in December 2020 were separated way back in 2022.

If this is true, the couple has been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and this triggered fans to start questioning their equation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. Dhanashree participated as a contestant and ended up reaching the finals.

The 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa took place last year, and if the couple were already living separately in 2022, their chemistry on the show must have been fake, claim fans. Chahal also appeared on the show to support Dhanashree. Immediately after the divorce was finalized, it didn't take much time for cricket fans to realize that the couple had displayed artificial love on-screen.

With both people having moved on with their lives, Yuzvendra Chahal will be focusing on his stint at Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2025, and Dhanashree will continue with her existing social media commitments.