Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorced Officially

The dramatic and controversial divorce saga between Indian star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Instagram influencer Dhanashree Verma has been confirmed by a family court in Mumbai. Chahal has also agreed to pay the alimony of Rs. 4.5 crores to Dhanashree.

It is being reported that a part of the alimony was already paid to Dhanashree, and the rest will also be cleared. With this, it can now be confirmed that both individuals can now move on with their lives without social media scrutiny.

During the Champions Trophy, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen with Instagram celebrity RJ Mahvash, and the duo dominated headlines with fans calling Chahal out for moving on quickly. Dhanashree has been facing the wrath of social media, where fans kept calling her out while she lives her life.

Both parties involved can now move on with their own lives. Chahal hasn't joined the Kings XI Punjab team yet owing to this final judgment, and now fans can expect his presence in the Punjab team camp very soon.

