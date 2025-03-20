Indian Govt Blocks Over 1,000 Online Gambling Websites, Says IT Minister

In a major crackdown on online gambling and betting, the central government has blocked more than 1,000 websites in 2024. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), informed the Lok Sabha that both central and state governments must collaborate to effectively combat these issues.

During the Question Hour on Wednesday, Vaishnaw emphasized that the government takes swift action within the legal framework whenever violations are identified. Lawmakers raised concerns about the adverse effects of online gambling and violent games, particularly on young people.

According to the minister, a total of 1,097 gambling and betting websites were blocked this year. He also highlighted that improved coordination among cybercrime agencies has significantly strengthened efforts to curb these activities. Additionally, a robust legal framework is being developed to address the issue comprehensively.

MeitY reported that between 2022 and 2024, the government issued 1,298 directives to block websites and mobile applications related to online betting, gambling, and gaming.

Under the IT Rules, 2021, online gaming intermediaries, along with social media platforms and other digital intermediaries, are required to comply with stringent regulations. These platforms must ensure that they do not host, store, or publish any content that violates existing laws.

Furthermore, the rules mandate that intermediaries maintain accountability, which includes prompt action to remove unlawful content. This applies particularly to material that is harmful to children, promotes money laundering, or encourages gambling.

The government's ongoing efforts reflect a firm stance against illegal online gambling, ensuring a safer digital environment for users across the country.