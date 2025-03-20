Kate Hudson, daughter Rani, enjoy 'mother daughter spa day' in adorable photo

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Kate Hudson feels it’s good to appreciate the finer things in life, and she is teaching the same to her daughter.

The ‘Running Point’ star, 45, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories as she recently enjoyed a day at the spa in Greece with her 6-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In one photo, Hudson and her daughter can be seen relaxing on massage tables, wearing white towels and grinning. "Topped it off with the perfect first mother daughter spa day”, Kate Hudson wrote across the photo.

As per ‘People’, she also included a snap of her and her daughter at the Acropolis in Athens. The mom of three can be seen posing with her hands on her hips, while her daughter stands to her right and crosses her arms.

Alongside Rani, Hudson is mom to son Bingham, 13, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and son Ryder, 21, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson. Earlier this month, the actress bonded with soon-to-be mom of four Kylie Kelce about the joys of having kids on an episode of Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Kate Hudson revealed to the podcaster, 32, that she "could have so many kids", noting that she "can't imagine" being done just yet.

"It's a weird thing to think like, 'Oh, no. I'm done having kids', when you love having kids", she said.

"It gets a little scarier when you start to watch them, (and) when you start to have to let them go because you want them to love themselves and then you want them to make good decisions out in the world. So, you get a little bit of that, 'Oh, man. I just hope they are good’”, she added.

