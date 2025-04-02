RJ Mahvash Seen in Lucknow During LSG vs PBKS! More Fuel to Chahal Dating Rumors?

RJ Mahvash, a well-known radio jockey and YouTuber, has recently found herself in the spotlight, primarily due to her rumored association with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo was first seen together during the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, which led to widespread speculation about their relationship.

The dating rumors escalated when Mahvash was spotted in Lucknow, coinciding with an IPL match featuring Chahal’s team. She further fueled speculation by sharing a video of herself at a luxury hotel’s swimming pool in the city. Fans were quick to assume she was in town to support Chahal, intensifying discussions on social media.

Apart from her media presence, Mahvash has been making strides in the film industry. She made her debut as a producer with Section 108, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arbaaz Khan. Originally set for a February 2025 release, the film is now expected to hit theaters in May. Moreover, Mahvash is now working on her second production, a big-budget film with an estimated cost of ₹45 crore, marking a significant leap in her cinematic journey.

Known for her engaging prank videos and witty content, Mahvash has built a strong following across digital platforms. Her recent activities, combined with the ongoing dating speculations with Chahal, continue to keep her in the limelight. With her growing influence in both entertainment and sports circles, it remains to be seen what’s next for RJ Mahvash in both her professional and personal life.