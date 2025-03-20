Yuzvendra Chahal's Alimony to Dhanashree: Where Does it Rank Among Costilers Sports Divorces?

The divorce saga of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal with Instagram influencer Dhanashree Verma has been the talk of the town for the past few months. A family high court in Mumbai has confirmed the divorce on 20th March so that the cricketer can join his IPL training camp with Kings XI Punjab.

Also, the court has told Chahal to pay the alimony of Rs. 4.75 crores to Dhanashree, and if reports are to be believed, the star cricketer has already paid some of the amount to his ex-wife, and the balance will also be cleared. This decision officially puts an end to the drama surrounding the two as they became the talk of the town over this issue.

It is also confirmed that Yuzvendra Chahal will pay Rs. 4.75 crores to Dhanshree Verma, and even in sports celebs history, there have been some really costly divorces around the world. Let's find out who ranks in the top 5 exorbitant divorces in sporting history.

Michael Jordan's Divorce with Ex-Wife Juanita Vanoy

Probably the most costly divorce ever in sporting history, NBA legend Michael Jordan paid a whopping Rs. 1,454.8 crores as alimony to ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. The duo's marriage lasted 17 years, and they finalized their divorce in 2006, with Jordan paying Juanita a whopping $168 million.

The amount Jordan paid is so big that even Rohit Sharma's and Virat Kohli's combined net worth won't even come close to what he had paid.

Andre Agassi's Split from Brooke Shields

American tennis legend Andre Agassi was known for his rebellious attitude on-court, but he had a huge fan following with women. The star had dated some high-profile celebrities, and one such star was Hollywood actress Brooke Shields. The couple was madly in love with each other and decided to get hitched, but troubles started right after their marriage. This led to a divorce, and Agassi paid Rs. 1,124 crores as alimony to Brooke Shields. Andre later found love in fellow tennis star Steffi Graf.

Tiger Woods' costly divorce

Tiger Woods' highly publicized and covered split with Erin Nordegren was the talk of the town for long. Tiger Woods took a financial hit owing to this divorce as he reportedly paid Rs.860 crores after the revelations of his extramarital affairs. Tiger's fallout with Erin didn't stop with financial loss, as the golfer also faced long-time deals with brands like Nike, taking the hit.

Greg Norman's divorce

One of the biggest divorce settlements in golf history, legendary Australian Greg Norman's split from Laura Andrassy reportedly cost him more than 900 crores.