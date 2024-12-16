December 23 to December 28: Winter Holidays Declared

The Department of School Education in Chhattisgarh has announced winter holidays for students and teachers for December. The holidays will be from December 23 to December 28. With Sundays falling on December 24 and December 29, students will get a total of 8 days off. This decision has been made with the aim of ensuring the health and well-being of children, allowing them to rest and spend time with their families.

Focus on Health and Winter Weather

The state's education department has emphasized that the main objective of these winter holidays is to prioritize the physical and mental health of children. During the cold weather, the drop in temperature increases the likelihood of children suffering from illnesses such as colds and flu. Therefore, it becomes essential to provide them with adequate rest and protection.

This break will not only protect children from the harsh effects of the cold but also give them the opportunity to spend quality time with their families and friends. Additionally, after this rest period, students will be able to engage in studies and other activities with renewed energy.

Total Holidays for the 2024-25 Academic Session

Students in Chhattisgarh will have a total of 64 days off during this academic session. These holidays include festival breaks, winter vacations, and summer vacations. The complete details of the holidays are as follows:

Dussehra Vacation: October 7 to October 12 (6 days)

Diwali Vacation: October 28 to November 2 (6 days)

Winter Vacation: December 23 to December 28 (6 days)

Summer Vacation: May 1 to June 15 (46 days)

During these holidays, students are encouraged not only to relax but also to use their time to learn new activities, read books, or engage in sports to enhance their creativity and skills.

Two Additional Days for Winter Holidays

This year, with Sundays falling on December 24 and December 29, students will get 8 days of rest instead of the usual 6 days for the winter break. This extended time off is special not only for the students but also for their families. During this period, children can travel with their families, enjoy festivals, and recharge their energy by participating in sports and other creative activities.

Relief for B.Ed and D.Ed Students

The winter break will also apply to B.Ed and D.Ed college students. This gives college-level students an opportunity to spend time with their families and complete personal tasks.