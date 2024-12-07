December 12, 13: Another Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another new low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. This follows close on the heels of Cyclone Fengal, which resulted in significant damage near Puducherry last week after it made landfall on Tamil Nadu's northern stretch.

The IMD has said the new low-pressure area is likely to move in the west-northwest direction toward the Sri Lankan coast by December 9. By December 12, it is expected to intensify into a depression near Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Thus, the IMD has forecast rain on December 12 and 13 in the southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is still coming to terms with the ravages of Cyclone Fengal, which brought heavy rains and gusty winds to the state. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry, causing huge damage and disruption. Rescue and relief operations are on in the affected areas.

The formation of a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has been cause for concern, and residents of Tamil Nadu are advised to be prepared for heavy rainfall and strong winds. The situation will continue to be monitored by the IMD, which will issue updates on the development of the low-pressure area.

