December 11, 12: Yellow alert for Chennai; holiday for schools likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts on December 11 and 12. The rainfall is expected to be caused by a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which may intensify and move towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11.

According to the IMD bulletin, rainfall activity may commence in the city and suburbs on December 11, with the possibility of light rain over some areas. The bulletin also warns of thunderstorms and lightning with light rain in some areas, along with mist/haze during early morning hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in five north and delta districts, and a yellow alert for heavy rain in 10 north coastal districts and adjoining interior districts on December 11. For December 12, an orange alert has been issued for three interior districts and a yellow alert for 20 surrounding districts.

Given the forecast of heavy rains, there is a high chance that schools in Chennai and neighbouring districts may declare a holiday on December 11. The safety of students is a top priority, and schools may choose to close as a precautionary measure to avoid any potential risks associated with heavy rainfall.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or local authorities for updates on school closures. It's also essential to stay informed about the weather forecast and any warnings issued by the IMD.

In the event of heavy rainfall, it's crucial to take necessary precautions to ensure safety. This includes avoiding travel, staying indoors during heavy rainfall, and following evacuation instructions from local authorities if necessary.

