Bhumi Pednekar roots for ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Chum Darang

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has extended support for her “Badhai Do” co-star Chum Darang, who is currently seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18”.

A post about “Badhai Do” was shared on behalf of Chum on her Instagram handle along with a slew of stills from the film, which released in 2022 and showed a couple in a lavender marriage.

The post read: “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Badhaai Do. Working with such a talented and dedicated team has been an incredibly enriching experience.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, especially to those who believed in me and entrusted me with this role @jungleepictures @vineetjain12 @amritapndy

The journey of bringing this story to life was truly special, and I am proud of the work we have done together.”

The post further read: “The film’s message is one that is close to my heart, and I am thankful for the chance to contribute to such an important and impactful project. A special thank you to my director, producer, writers and everyone involved.”

Bhumi, who played Chum’s love interest in the movie, turned cheerleader for the contestant.

Taking to the comment section, Bhumi wrote: “Chum rooting for you.”

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, “Badhaai Do” is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film “Badhaai Ho”. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa.

Talking about "Bigg Boss 18", which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show currently has Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen khan, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Yamini Malhotra and Eden Rose as contestants.

The show, which began on October 6, did not have any eviction on the "Weekend Ka Vaar". Contestants who walked towards the exit door include Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Gunratan Sadavarte, Nyrraa M Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Hema sharma, Arfeen Khan and Aditi Mistry.

