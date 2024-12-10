December 24 - 31: Winter holidays for schools in Punjab

The Punjab government has declared a winter holiday for all government and private schools in the state due to the prevailing weather conditions. According to a notification issued by Secretary of School Education KK Yadav, the state schools will remain closed from 24 December to 31 December 2024.

This move is to protect students from the severe winter season, which has gripped the state during the past few days. The Punjab Government's decision ensures the safety and well-being of the students and gives them much-needed time off during the bitter winter.

It is relevant to state that the Punjab Government had declared holidays for schools earlier in May 2024 since the heat wave conditions that prevailed in the state had become unbearable. All schools in the state were announced to go on an early summer break between May 21 and June 30, 2024.

The Punjab Government has also declared other holidays for schools and government offices in the state for the year 2024. Some of the notable holidays include Christmas Day on December 25, Shaheehi Sabha, Shri Fatehgarh Sahib on December 27, and Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji on December 6.

