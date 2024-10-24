Chhath Puja 2024: Bihar Govt Declares Additional Holiday on Nov 6
Bihar School teachers Get Additional Holiday on 'Kharna' During Chhath Puja
In a move to address the protests from schoolteachers across Bihar, the state education department has announced an additional holiday on November 6 to mark 'Kharna' during Chhath Puja . This decision, made by Director of Secondary Education Yogendra Singh, will apply to all government-aided primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, including minority Urdu schools.
Chhath Puja Holidays
The Chhath Puja holidays will now be observed from November 7 to 9, with the additional holiday on November 6 being 'Kharna' . This decision has been welcomed by Manoj Kumar, Deputy General Secretary of the Bihar State Primary Teachers' Association, who stated, "There is some relief. Something is better than nothing."
Also read: When is Diwali in 2024? October 31 or November 1?
Existing Holidays for 2024
It's worth noting that this additional holiday is in addition to the existing holidays for 2024, which include:
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 17
- Republic Day on January 26
- Holi on March 26 and 27
- Eid-ul-Fitr from April 10 to 12
- Eid-ul-Adha from June 18 to 20
- Independence Day on August 15
- Durga Puja on October 10 to 12
- Diwali on October 31
- Christmas on December 25
Teachers' Demands
While this additional holiday provides some relief, teachers are still demanding the restoration of earlier holiday arrangements during festivals. The Bihar education department's revised holiday calendar for 2024-25 aims to ensure optimal learning among students, meeting the mandatory 220 working days required under the Right to Education Act
Also read: Dhanteras 2024: Significance, Date, and Celebrations