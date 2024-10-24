Chhath Puja 2024: Bihar Govt Declares Additional Holiday on Nov 6

Bihar School teachers Get Additional Holiday on 'Kharna' During Chhath Puja

In a move to address the protests from schoolteachers across Bihar, the state education department has announced an additional holiday on November 6 to mark 'Kharna' during Chhath Puja . This decision, made by Director of Secondary Education Yogendra Singh, will apply to all government-aided primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, including minority Urdu schools.

Chhath Puja Holidays

The Chhath Puja holidays will now be observed from November 7 to 9, with the additional holiday on November 6 being 'Kharna' . This decision has been welcomed by Manoj Kumar, Deputy General Secretary of the Bihar State Primary Teachers' Association, who stated, "There is some relief. Something is better than nothing."

Existing Holidays for 2024

It's worth noting that this additional holiday is in addition to the existing holidays for 2024, which include:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 17

Republic Day on January 26

Holi on March 26 and 27

Eid-ul-Fitr from April 10 to 12

Eid-ul-Adha from June 18 to 20

Independence Day on August 15

Durga Puja on October 10 to 12

Diwali on October 31

Christmas on December 25

Teachers' Demands

While this additional holiday provides some relief, teachers are still demanding the restoration of earlier holiday arrangements during festivals. The Bihar education department's revised holiday calendar for 2024-25 aims to ensure optimal learning among students, meeting the mandatory 220 working days required under the Right to Education Act



