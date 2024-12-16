Chennai Rain Alert: Orange Alert Issued for December 18

Indian Meteorological Department, or IMD, on Monday issued an orange alert for Chennai on December 18 stating that a low pressure forming in the Bay of Bengal has intensified and there could be heavy to very heavy rain. Residents should prepare accordingly and stay updated with the latest forecasts.

The low-pressure area, at present over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify further within the next 48 hours. This will cause rainfall all over Tamil Nadu. Several districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 16. On December 17, heavy rain will occur in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Mayiladuthurai districts, whereas Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts are likely to receive heavy rain. So, if the situation becomes bad with heavy rains, the government is likely to announce a holiday on the affected days in the affected areas.

Chennai has been put under orange alert for December 18 as heavy to very heavy rain is expected. Heavy rainfall has been forecasted on December 18 in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ariyalur, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunders and lightning may occur in North and South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from December 19-22. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts on these days.

Residents are urged to keep indoors during intense rainfall. They should not try to reach flood-prone areas; they should comply with the evacuation instructions. They are also advised to follow updates on weather forecasting to protect themselves.

