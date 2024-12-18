Carry Original ID Proof for Your Train Journey, Warns Indian Railways

Indian Railways has issued an important reminder for all passengers traveling with confirmed tickets. Passengers must carry an original photo ID proof during their journey. If you fail to show your ID, the Ticket Examiner (TTE) may consider you a ticketless passenger, impose a fine, cancel your ticket, and you may even be deboarded from the train.

Acceptable ID proofs include Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, or any government-issued photo ID. Photocopies or digital IDs are not allowed unless specifically permitted by the Railways.

If you do not have an original ID, your ticket will be considered invalid. The TTE may fine you Rs. 440 for AC class tickets and Rs. 220 for sleeper class tickets. Even after paying the fine, you will not be reallocated a seat, and you may be asked to leave the train.

Passengers are advised to carry one of the approved IDs to avoid any inconvenience, fines, or being deboarded during their train journey.