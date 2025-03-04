Special Trains for Holi, March 14: Check Schedule and Timings

In an effort to make traveling easier for passengers during the Holi festival, Indian Railways has made the announcement of running a special train between Bihar and Delhi. The train with the number 05113/05114 will operate as a weekly festival special from Chhapra to Anand Vihar Terminal and return.

The special train will run from March 5 to March 26 from Chhapra and from March 6 to March 27 from Anand Vihar Terminal, said Indian Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh. The train will make four trips in total, offering a comfortable journey for travellers during the festival season.

Train Schedule from Chhapra

The train, 05113, will leave Chhapra every Wednesday at 15:45 hours, travelling through several stations to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 14:25 hours the following day. The schedule is as follows:

Chhapra: 15:45 hours departure

Chhapra Kachhari: 15:57 hours arrival

Mashrakh: 16:47 hours arrival

Didhwa Dubauli: 17:19 hours arrival

Thawe: 18:50 hours arrival

Tamkuhi Road: 19:22 hours arrival

Padrauna: Arrival 19:55 hours

Kaptanganj: Arrival 21:20 hours

Gorakhpur: Arrival 22:40 hours

Khalilabad: Arrival 23:16 hours

Basti: Arrival 23:44 hours

Gonda: Arrival 01:10 hours (next day)

Budhwal: Arrival 03:03 hours (next day)

Sitapur Jn.: Arrival 04:55 hours (next day)

Shahjahanpur: Arrival 07:02 hours (next day)

Bareilly: Arrival 08:00 hours (next day)

Moradabad: Arrival 10:00 hours (next day)

Anand Vihar Terminal: Arrives at 14:25 hours (next day)

Train Timetable from Anand Vihar Terminal

While returning, train number 05114 will leave Anand Vihar Terminal every Thursday at 16:00 hours and arrive at Chhapra at 14:00 hours on the following day. The timetable is as follows:

Anand Vihar Terminal: Leaves at 16:00 hours

Moradabad: Arrives at 19:00 hours

Bareilly: Arrives at 21:10 hours

Shahjahanpur: Arrives at 22:42 hours

Sitapur Jn.: 01:10 hours (next day) arrival

Budhwal: 03:17 hours (next day) arrival

Gonda: 04:20 hours (next day) arrival

Basti: 05:50 hours (next day) arrival

Khalilabad: 06:27 hours (next day) arrival

Gorakhpur: 07:20 hours (next day) arrival

Kaptanganj: 08:17 hours (next day) arrival

Padrauna: 08:57 hours (next day) arrival

Tamkuhi Road: 09:32 hours (next day) arrival

Thawe: Arrival at 10:45 hours (the following day)

Didhwa Dubauli: Arrival at 11:42 hours (the following day)

Mashrakh: Arrival at 12:15 hours (the following day)

Chhapra Kachhari: Arrival at 13:20 hours (the following day)

Chhapra: Arrival at 14:00 hours (the following day)

Coach Composition

The special train will have 22 coaches, of which 2 are SLRD coaches, 6 General Second-Class coaches, 10 Sleeper-Class coaches, 3 AC Third-Class coaches, and 1 AC Second-Class coach.

Convenience for Bihar and UP Natives

The running of this special train is likely to offer a convenient mode of travel for natives of Bihar and UP residing in Delhi, allowing them to visit their hometowns during the Holi festival.

With the launch of this special train, Indian Railways hopes to meet the growing demand for travel during the festive season, providing a comfortable and hassle-free journey for passengers.

