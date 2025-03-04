Manjiri Pupala pays tribute to Madhuri Dixit in debut film ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ actress Manjiri Pupala has opened up about her deep admiration for Madhuri Dixit and how performing the iconic song ‘Ek Do Teen’ in her debut film was a dream come true.

She shared how the song has always been her favorite and how it felt like her life had come full circle as she got to recreate the magic of Madhuri’s iconic number for her character Trupti’s entry.

In a statement, Manjiri shared, “As a 90’s kid, no birthday parties were complete without us, children dancing on the trending songs. And I remember always choosing Madhuri’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ as my all-time favorite. Now, having Trupti—my character—enter over this very same song in my debut film feels like my life has come full circle. It’s poetic justice to my childhood obsession with Bollywood. There couldn’t have been a better launch for me to enter the big Bollywood dream.”

Written by Varun Grover and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, “Superboys of Malegaon” got recognized internationally as it premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. The film was also released internationally in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and UAE.

“Superboys of Malegaon’ features an ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. Speaking about the project, Farhan Akhtar, producer, Excel Entertainment, had earlier stated, “As filmmakers, our goal has always been to create meaningful films that resonate not only with audiences in India but also with people around the world.

He added, “Superboys of Malegaon is a heartwarming story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard enough to make it come true. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios to bring this incredible project to life. From its journey through international film festivals and screenings to its upcoming theatrical release, Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the power of storytelling to unite people across the world.”

Meanwhile, talking about Manjiri, she has previously appeared in several notable projects, including “Dahaad,” "Gaslight," and “Betaal.”

