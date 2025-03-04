Heat Wave Alert for South India from March 5

As the summer season starts, southern India is witnessing an increase in temperature, leading to heatwave warnings in some parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded heat wave conditions in scattered areas of Coastal Karnataka, with temperatures expected to rise gradually in the next few days over Andhra Pradesh. As per the reports, the heat wave to increase in the coming days from March 5.

Although there are no official alerts so far for Telangana, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu, people in these states are asked to remain vigilant as temperatures keep increasing. Prolonged exposure to heat can cause heat-related illnesses like heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Heat-related illnesses symptoms include dizziness, nausea, headache, and quickened heartbeat. Heat stress can also worsen chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. It is vital to take all the necessary precautions to remain safe during this time.

Precautions to Stay Safe

To prevent heat illnesses, it is essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day even if you don't feel thirsty. Bringing water while travelling and drinking fluids such as lemon water, buttermilk, or fruit juices with salt added can also be beneficial.

Consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content as part of the diet can also ensure proper hydration. Loose, light-coloured cotton clothing, parasols, hats, or other headgear when outdoors in direct sunlight, and the use of footwear when outdoors can also prevent heat stress.

Staying in well-ventilated and cool locations during the hottest hours of the day, closing windows and curtains during the day, and opening them at night to allow cooler air inside can also bring relief from the heat.

Vulnerable Groups

Babies, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, people with mental illnesses, those who are physically ill (particularly with heart disease or high blood pressure), and people from cooler regions are more vulnerable to heat stress.

It's crucial to monitor their health closely and provide appropriate care. Avoiding strenuous activities during the afternoon, walking barefoot in the sun, and cooking during peak summer hours can also help prevent heat-related illnesses.

Additional Precautions

Do not drink drinks like alcohol, tea, coffee, and soft drinks, which dehydrate instead of preventing dehydration. Likewise, eating high-protein foods and stale food will add more burden to the body, which will make it more difficult to handle the heat.

One of the most important precautions is never leaving pets or children in parked cars, as temperatures inside the car can get extremely high in a matter of minutes, resulting in serious health hazards or even death.

By following these precautions and being aware of the weather conditions, you can remain safe and healthy throughout this heat wave. Stay vigilant, stay hydrated, and stay safe!

