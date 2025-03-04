Man on the run in Gurugram schoolgirl blackmail, extortion case arrested

Gurugram, March 4 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested the sixth man involved in a case of blackmail involving a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was extorted Rs 80 lakh.

The girl was threatened that objectionable photos would be leaked on social media, which turned out to be morphed, police said on Tuesday

The man, identified as Naveen Kumar, had been on the run for the past two months after the case was filed and police began arresting culprits.

He is the sixth to be arrested in the case. At least five other accused were arrested in December, police said on Tuesday.

Naveen Kumar (28) is a resident of New Colony, Garhi Harsaru, Gurugram. He was arrested on Monday night.

Inspector Rambir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector 10A police station, said, “The accused had provided multiple account numbers to the girl via a social media platform for transferring money from her grandmother’s bank account. They had spent most of the amount on parties.”

Police said the elderly woman had recently sold a property and received Rs 80 lakh in her account. The girl shared details about the money with her school friends, one of whom may have leaked her information to the accused, they added.

The victim, a Class 9 student living in Sector 10, managed her grandmother’s Internet banking. The matter came to the fore on December 21, when the grandmother discovered her account had been drained of funds and approached the police.

“It was only after being confronted by her parents and grandmother that the girl disclosed the blackmailing,” said SHO Singh.

The suspect was arrested on Monday and produced before a city court on Monday.

The accused was taken on police remand for interrogation for a money trail and to recover the amount. However, the police recovered Rs 5.13 lakh and the victim's ATM card from the suspect. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects and identify the school acquaintance who leaked the girl’s information to the extortionists, police said.

Investigators are still tracking the accounts in which the amount was transferred. They are arresting the people who received the amounts accordingly.

