Holi 2025: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains from Visakhapatnam

As Holi approaches, the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains to manage the rush of travelers during the festive season. The special trains will connect Visakhapatnam with Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and other cities to accommodate the increased number of passengers. Here are the details of the special trains, their routes, and the schedules for Holi 2025.

Visakhapatnam - SMV Bengaluru Special Trains

The Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru Holi special express (train number 08549) will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:30 pm on March 9, 16, and 23. It will reach SMV Bengaluru the next day at 12:45 pm.

In return, the SMV Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Holi special express (train number 08550) will leave SMV Bengaluru at 3:50 pm on March 10, 17, and 24. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam the next day at 12:30 pm.

Train Stops:

Duvvada

Anakapalli

Samalkot

Rajahmundry

Eluru

Vijayawada

Ongole

Nellore

Gudur

Perambur

Arakkonam

Katpadi

Jolarpettai

Kuppam

Bangarpet

Krishnarajapuram

Bhubaneswar - Cherlapalli Holi Special Trains

The Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli Holi special express (train number 08479) will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12:10 pm on March 10, 17, and 24. It will reach Vizianagaram at 5:10 am, depart at 5:20 am, and stop at Duvvada at 6:30 pm. The train will then continue its journey and reach Cherlapalli at 7:50 am the following day.

On the return, the Cherlapalli – Bhubaneswar Holi special express (train number 08480) will depart from Cherlapalli at 9:50 am on March 11, 18, and 25. It will stop at Duvvada at 9:30 pm before reaching Bhubaneswar the next day at 6:10 am.

Train Stops:

Khurda Road

Balugaon

Brahmapur

Palasa

Srikakulam Road

Vizianagaram

Kottavalasa

Duvvada

Anakapalli

Tuni

Samalkot

Rajahmundry

Nidadavolu

Eluru

Vijayawada

Guntur

Sattenapalle

Nadikudi

Miryalaguda

Nalgonda

One-Way Special Trains

To clear the extra rush, the railways will also operate one-way special trains for passengers traveling to Visakhapatnam.

Banaras – Visakhapatnam Special Train (05042)

Departs from Banaras at 10:50 pm on March 8

Arrives at Visakhapatnam on March 10 at 12:15 pm

This train will halt at several stations, including:

Varanasi Jn

Chunar

Mirzapur

Prayagraj Cheoki

Manikpur

Satna

Maihar

Katni

Umaria

Shahdol

Anuppur Jn

Pendra Road

Bilaspur Jn

Champa Jn

Raigarh

Jharsuguda Road

Sambalpur City

Rairakhol

Boinda

Angul

Dhenkanal

Naraj Marthapur

Bhubaneswar

Khurda Road

Balugaon

Chatrapur

Brahmapur

Palasa

Srikakulam Road

Vizianagaram

Kottavalasa

Azamgarh – Visakhapatnam Special Train (05040)

Departs from Azamgarh at 11:55 pm on March 8

Arrives at Visakhapatnam on March 10 at 4:15 pm

This train will also make stops at:

Shahganj Junction

Jaunpur Junction

Varanasi Junction

Chunar

Mirzapur

Prayagraj Cheoki

Manikpur

Satna

Maihar

Katni

Umaria

Shahdol

Anuppur Jn

Pendra Road

Bilaspur Jn

Champa Jn

Raigarh

Jharsuguda Road

Sambalpur City

Rairakhol

Boinda

Angul

Dhenkanal

Naraj Marthapur

Bhubaneswar

Khurda Road

Balugaon

Chatrapur

Berhampur

Palasa

Srikakulam Road

Vizianagaram

Kottavalasa

Passengers traveling to and from Visakhapatnam are advised to make use of these special train services to ensure a smooth journey during the busy Holi season.