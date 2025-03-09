Holi 2025: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains from Visakhapatnam
As Holi approaches, the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains to manage the rush of travelers during the festive season. The special trains will connect Visakhapatnam with Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and other cities to accommodate the increased number of passengers. Here are the details of the special trains, their routes, and the schedules for Holi 2025.
Visakhapatnam - SMV Bengaluru Special Trains
The Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru Holi special express (train number 08549) will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:30 pm on March 9, 16, and 23. It will reach SMV Bengaluru the next day at 12:45 pm.
In return, the SMV Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Holi special express (train number 08550) will leave SMV Bengaluru at 3:50 pm on March 10, 17, and 24. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam the next day at 12:30 pm.
Train Stops:
- Duvvada
- Anakapalli
- Samalkot
- Rajahmundry
- Eluru
- Vijayawada
- Ongole
- Nellore
- Gudur
- Perambur
- Arakkonam
- Katpadi
- Jolarpettai
- Kuppam
- Bangarpet
- Krishnarajapuram
Bhubaneswar - Cherlapalli Holi Special Trains
The Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli Holi special express (train number 08479) will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12:10 pm on March 10, 17, and 24. It will reach Vizianagaram at 5:10 am, depart at 5:20 am, and stop at Duvvada at 6:30 pm. The train will then continue its journey and reach Cherlapalli at 7:50 am the following day.
On the return, the Cherlapalli – Bhubaneswar Holi special express (train number 08480) will depart from Cherlapalli at 9:50 am on March 11, 18, and 25. It will stop at Duvvada at 9:30 pm before reaching Bhubaneswar the next day at 6:10 am.
Train Stops:
- Khurda Road
- Balugaon
- Brahmapur
- Palasa
- Srikakulam Road
- Vizianagaram
- Kottavalasa
- Duvvada
- Anakapalli
- Tuni
- Samalkot
- Rajahmundry
- Nidadavolu
- Eluru
- Vijayawada
- Guntur
- Sattenapalle
- Nadikudi
- Miryalaguda
- Nalgonda
One-Way Special Trains
To clear the extra rush, the railways will also operate one-way special trains for passengers traveling to Visakhapatnam.
Banaras – Visakhapatnam Special Train (05042)
Departs from Banaras at 10:50 pm on March 8
Arrives at Visakhapatnam on March 10 at 12:15 pm
This train will halt at several stations, including:
- Varanasi Jn
- Chunar
- Mirzapur
- Prayagraj Cheoki
- Manikpur
- Satna
- Maihar
- Katni
- Umaria
- Shahdol
- Anuppur Jn
- Pendra Road
- Bilaspur Jn
- Champa Jn
- Raigarh
- Jharsuguda Road
- Sambalpur City
- Rairakhol
- Boinda
- Angul
- Dhenkanal
- Naraj Marthapur
- Bhubaneswar
- Khurda Road
- Balugaon
- Chatrapur
- Brahmapur
- Palasa
- Srikakulam Road
- Vizianagaram
- Kottavalasa
Azamgarh – Visakhapatnam Special Train (05040)
Departs from Azamgarh at 11:55 pm on March 8
Arrives at Visakhapatnam on March 10 at 4:15 pm
This train will also make stops at:
- Shahganj Junction
- Jaunpur Junction
- Varanasi Junction
- Chunar
- Mirzapur
- Prayagraj Cheoki
- Manikpur
- Satna
- Maihar
- Katni
- Umaria
- Shahdol
- Anuppur Jn
- Pendra Road
- Bilaspur Jn
- Champa Jn
- Raigarh
- Jharsuguda Road
- Sambalpur City
- Rairakhol
- Boinda
- Angul
- Dhenkanal
- Naraj Marthapur
- Bhubaneswar
- Khurda Road
- Balugaon
- Chatrapur
- Berhampur
- Palasa
- Srikakulam Road
- Vizianagaram
- Kottavalasa
Passengers traveling to and from Visakhapatnam are advised to make use of these special train services to ensure a smooth journey during the busy Holi season.