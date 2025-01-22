Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Beats Rajdhani Express, 50 New Amrit Bharat Trains Soon

The Indian Railways is set to introduce the Vande Bharat sleeper train, which promises to transform the rail travel experience in India. U Subba Rao, General Manager of Indian Railways' Integral Coach Factory (ICF), revealed that the new train will offer unparalleled comfort and speed, surpassing the iconic Rajdhani Express trains.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train boasts 16 coaches and can reach speeds of up to 160 kmph, making it an attractive option for passengers seeking a fast and comfortable journey. The train has undergone rigorous testing, including oscillation trials and emergency braking system tests, to ensure a smooth and safe ride.

One of the key features of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is enhanced riding comfort due to its advanced suspension system and aerodynamic design. The interior and furnishing of the train have also been upgraded to provide a luxurious travel experience with modern amenities and comforts.

There is more than that to the Sleeper Vande Bharat as Indian Railways works on further projects like the NaMo Bharat trains and the Amrit Bharat trains. The NaMo Bharat is prepared for day travelling and offers air-conditioned coaches that have all kinds of modernity in them, whereas the Amrit Bharat has 22 coaches consisting of a mix of general and second-class coaches.

The Indian Railways is also exploring the possibility of manufacturing high-speed trains, including bullet trains, to further enhance the rail travel experience in India. According to Rao, the railways is seeking technology partners to collaborate on the project, which aims to develop trains capable of reaching speeds of over 250 kmph.

Overall, the Vande Bharat sleeper train is an exciting development in the Indian Railways' efforts to modernize and improve its services. With its advanced features and enhanced riding comfort, the train is poised to revolutionize rail travel in India.

