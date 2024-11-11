Calcutta High Court Cuts Holidays in 2025; Check Details Here!

The Calcutta High Court is discussing in increasing working days from 212 to 222 in 2025 within Union guidelines that aimed at reducing backlogs of cases to a minimum. A four-judge Special Committee on High Court Holidays moved that the seven-day holiday between Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja be cancelled, in particular during October 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17.

The objective of the Proposal

The target is 222 working days a year, proposed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to clear the pending cases in the country. The Calcutta High Court has never worked between Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja since its inception, and some benches were formed for emergency cases only.

Mixed Reactions from the Legal Fraternity

Associations of lawyers have been somewhat reserved about the proposal. While the Corporate Law Society has welcomed the inclusion of working days, the High Court Bar Association and Bar Library oppose the cancellation of holidays in the Puja period Bar Library said that had more than the existing strength of 72 judges been increased, it would have effectively served the purpose of solving the problem.

Working Days Now

According to the state holiday calendar, the number of working days in the Calcutta High Court is 210-212 days, with 212 days planned for 2025. The special committee on leave deliberated with representatives of three lawyer associations before the proposal.

The additional working days have been proposed to effectively address the massive pendency of cases before the Calcutta High Court. Notching another feather in terms of meeting the guidelines of the Union, will make a huge dent towards the elimination of pending cases.

