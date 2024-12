Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025: Full List of Vacations and Holidays

The Bihar Education Department has announced the official school holiday calendar for 2025, outlining important dates for vacations and public holidays across schools and colleges in the state. This includes summer and winter breaks, as well as holidays for various cultural and religious festivals. Below is a month-by-month list of school holidays for 2025.

Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2025: Month-Wise List Of School Holidays

January 2025

6 January (Monday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

14 January (Tuesday): Makar Sankranti

26 January (Sunday): Republic Day

February 2025

3 February (Monday): Vasant Panchami

12 February (Wednesday): Sant Ravidas Jayanti

14 February (Friday): Shab-e-Barat

26 February (Wednesday): Maha Shivratri

March 2025

14-15 March (Friday-Saturday): Holi

22 March (Saturday): Bihar Day

28 March (Friday): Last Friday of Ramzan

31 March (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr

April 2025

6 April (Sunday): Ram Navami

10 April (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

14 April (Monday): Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti

18 April (Friday): Good Friday

23 April (Wednesday): Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti

May 2025

1 May (Thursday): May Day

6 May (Tuesday): Janaki Navami

12 May (Monday): Buddha Purnima

June 2025 (Summer Holidays)

2-21 June (Monday-Saturday): Summer Holidays / Eid-ul-Zoha (Bakrid) / Kabir Jayanti

July 2025

6 July (Sunday): Roz-e-Ashura (10th Muharram)

August 2025

4 August (Monday): Last Shravani Monday

9 August (Saturday): Rakshabandhan

15 August (Friday): Independence Day / Chehlum

16 August (Saturday): Shri Krishna Janmashtami

26 August (Tuesday): Hari Talika Vrat (Teej Vrat)

September 2025

5 September (Friday): Eid Milad-un-Nabi

6 September (Saturday): Anant Chaturdashi

15 September (Monday): Jeevit Putrika Vrat (Jitiya)

22 September (Monday): Durga Puja (Kalash Sthapana)

September-October 2025

29 September to 2 October (Monday-Thursday): Durga Puja / Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

20-29 October (Monday-Wednesday): Dhanteras / Deepawali / Chitragupt Puja / Bhaiya Dooj / Chhath Puja

November 2025

5 November (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima

December 2025 (Winter Holidays)

25-31 December (Thursday-Wednesday): Winter Holidays / Christmas Day / Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

Note: The dates for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Roz-e-Ashura may vary depending on moon sightings.