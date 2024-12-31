Kerala Holidays 2025: Complete List

Kerala, a state famous for its vibrancy in cultures, heritage sites, and amazing natural beauty, celebrates numerous types of festivals throughout the year. The Kerala state government has listed out a formal calendar of the public holidays falling during the calendar year 2025. Among them are mixed events such as national celebrations, regional festivals, and religious observations.

These holidays offer the people of Kerala a chance to come together and celebrate their traditions, customs, and values. From the colourful festivities of Onam to the sacred observance of Ramadan, and the patriotic celebrations of Independence Day to the joyous festivities of Christmas, each holiday has its unique significance and charm.

In this article, we bring before you the full list of public holidays in Kerala for the year 2025. Whether a resident of Kerala or a tourist planning to visit this beautiful state, this list will help plan your schedule, make travel arrangements, and join in the celebrations with the locals.

Here is the list of holidays in Kerala for 2025:

2 January - Mannam Jayanthi (Thursday)

January 26 - Republic Day (Sunday)

February 26 - Maha Sivarathri (Wednesday)

March 31 - Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) (Monday)

April 14 - Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi (Monday)

April 17 - Maundy Thursday (Thursday)

April 18 - Good Friday (Friday)

May 1 - May Day (Thursday)

June 6 - Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid) (Friday)

July 24 - Karkadaka Vavu (Thursday)

August 15 - Independence Day (Friday)

August 28 - Ayyankali Jayanthi (Thursday)

September 4 - First Onam (Thursday)

September 5 - Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif (Friday)

September 6 - Third Onam (Saturday)

October 1 - Mahanavami (Wednesday)

October 2 - Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi (Thursday)

October 20 - Deepavali (Monday)

December 25 - Christmas (Thursday)

