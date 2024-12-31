​Assam govt to begin transfer of employees through online portal

Guwahati, Dec 31 (IANS) The Assam government will open a mutual transfer portal for its grade 3 and 4 employees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The portal 'Swagata Satirtha' is aimed to bring several changes in the transfer process of government employees in the state. This will replace the old manual system of the transfer process of employees.

The mutual transfer portal will become active from January 1, 2025.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Tomorrow, January 1, 2025 will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Employee Welfare. Fulfilling the long-standing demands of our State Govt employees, we will dedicate Swagata Satirtha, the mutual transfer portal for Grade III & Grade IV employees."

The CM recently said that the government has been working tirelessly for all-round development of the people belonging to different communities of the state.

He stated, "The present government has been working very dedicatedly to bring about all-round development of the people of the state belonging to every section of the society."

The Chief Minister also said that the state government's 12-day development campaign which ended on Monday, is an initiative to help the targeted people through government interventions.

During this period, CM Sarma and his Council of Ministers visited different districts and participated in the development campaign.

He said that in the last 12 days, 20 lakh new ration cards were distributed. A total of 48,673 students have been covered under the Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship.

CM Sarma said since the inception of the Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Scholarship, the programme benefitted 1,09,000 students.

He said that as per National Education Policy 2020, one high school should be located every five kilometres. Considering the provision, the State government is distributing bicycles to every student of class IX.

Stating that a new horizon has been created in education, the Chief Minister said that the State government is spending Rs 2,000 crore annually for the benefit of students.

He also said that if the students take education as their vocation, Assam will progress in leaps and bounds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.