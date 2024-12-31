December 31 New Year at Hussain Sagar: Hyderabad Police Restrictions

As the city is preparing to bid goodbye to the year 2024, the Hyderabad Police have not made any stone unturned to have a safe and incident-free New Year's Eve. With maintaining law and order in focus, police have issued guidelines for party organizers, revellers, and drivers of vehicles.

The guidelines indicate that all New Year's Eve parties must close by the set time, and no events will be conducted beyond the set hours. The police have also indicated that all contraventions of the guidelines will attract serious action, including prosecution.

To prevent noise pollution, the police have commanded that the party's sound system should not cross 45 decibels. In addition to this, police have warned of using drugs and liquor at the parties, while assuring severe punishment in such cases.

The police have also marked some areas of the city as sensitive zones and will deploy special teams to these areas. The teams will be equipped with drug detectors and sniffer dogs in case they encounter any drug users.

To curb the accidents, the police have cautioned against drunk driving and established special checkposts to detect and prosecute offenders. The police have also cautioned against overspeeding and carrying excess passengers in vehicles.

In a bid to prevent eve-teasing and harassment, the police have formed special teams to monitor areas around parties and pubs. These teams will be equipped with CCTV cameras and will be keeping a close watch on any suspicious activity.

Special Restrictions around Hussain Sagar:

The Tank Bund area around Hussain Sagar will be closed to traffic from 8 pm on December 31, 2024, to 1 am on January 1, 2025.

No parking will be allowed on the Tank Bund road and its surrounding areas.

The police have banned the congregation of crowds on the Tank Bund and its surrounding areas.

No boats or ferries will be allowed to operate on Hussain Sagar from 8 pm on December 31, 2024, to 1 am on January 1, 2025.

It has been prohibited to take a dip in Hussain Sagar, which the police warned against for safety reasons.

