Biggest Lottery Winners: Inspiring Stories of Luck

Imagine waking up one morning to find out you've won millions, or even billions, of dollars. It sounds unbelievable, but for some lucky individuals, this dream has become a reality.

Global Lottery Winners

In the United States, some staggering jackpots have been won:

$2.04 billion (Powerball) :won by a single ticket in California (2022)

$1.73 billion (Powerball) - won on October 11, 2023

$1.586 billion (Powerball) - shared by three tickets from California, Florida, and Tennessee (2016)

$1.537 billion (Mega Millions) - won by a single ticket in South Carolina (2018)

$1.35 billion (Mega Millions) - won by a single ticket in Maine (2023)

Indian Lottery Winners

In India, some remarkable winners have made headlines:

Hira Singh, who won ₹415 crores in the Mega Millions lottery (2019)

Krishna Barri, who won ₹108.3 crores and used it to support education for underprivileged children

Balraj Awasthi, a chef who won ₹95.6 crores in a state lottery

Ushakiran Patel, who won ₹84 crores in the US Powerball lottery (2018)

Pragnesh Peter Saija, who won ₹58 crores in the Daily Grand Lottery in Canada

Porunnan Rajan, who won ₹12 crores in the Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery (2021)

Sharafuddin, who won ₹12 crores in the Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery (2020)

Ananthu Vijayan, who won ₹12 crores in the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery (2020)

Also read: October 11: Gold, Silver prices surge in Hyderabad ahead of Dussehra