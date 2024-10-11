'Free ki revri' in United States: Kejriwal draws an AAP link with Trump's poll promise

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shared a video of Donald Trump, the Republican US Presidential candidate, highlighting his purported poll promise of slashing energy and electricity bills by half.

Drawing an analogy between poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that voted it to power, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, "Trump has announced that he will reduce electricity rates by half. Free ki revri reaches the US."

Kejriwal's 'free ki revri in US' remark is intended at his critics, who have flayed the AAP model of governance for ‘emptying’ the government’s coffers. During poll campaigns, Kejriwal has often received a lot of flak from rivals for promising freebies and introducing ‘revri culture’ to lure the electorates.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also came out in support of Trump's 50 per cent cut in power price pledge and described this as AAP's model of governance going places.

Raghav Chadha, taking to X, wrote "Trump's 50 per cent off on electricity bills shows how Arvind Kejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model -- affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world-class education -- is a shining example of welfarism done right. The world takes notice.

Earlier, Donald Trump shared a video from his X handle, promising to reduce bills by half in twelve months.

"I will cut the price of ENERGY and ELECTRICITY in HALF within 12 months. We will seriously expedite our environmental approvals, and quickly double our electricity capacity. This will DRIVE DOWN INFLATION, and make AMERICA and MICHIGAN the best place on earth to build a factory," the former US President wrote.

Presidential elections in the US are slated towards the end of the year.

Both nominees -- Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris -- have heated the election campaign with their poll pitches, with the former appealing for greater unity among natives and the latter on retaining the "free spirit" of America.

