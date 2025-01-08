Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Starts January 13: Discover Deals on Phones, Gadgets & More

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is just around the corner, offering unbeatable discounts and fantastic deals. Starting January 13, 2025, at 12 PM, shoppers can take advantage of the amazing offers, with Amazon Prime members enjoying early access at midnight on the same day. The sale will continue until January 19, 2025, making it the perfect time to shop for a variety of products, including smartphones, electronics, and more. Here's a look at what you can expect from the sale:

Sale Dates & Early Access

Sale Duration: January 13 – January 19, 2025

Amazon Prime Member Early Access: January 13, 2025, from 12 AM (midnight)

Top Smartphone Deals

If you're planning to upgrade your smartphone, this sale will feature irresistible offers on both premium and budget-friendly models. Some of the deals include:

Premium Smartphones: Expect price drops on high-end devices like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro, and Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G.

Popular Models: Devices from OnePlus, including the Nord 4, Nord CE4, and the newly launched OnePlus 13 and 13R, will be available at discounted prices.

Budget-Friendly Options: Brands like Redmi, POCO, Samsung, and Realme will offer smartphones priced under Rs 10,000, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Exclusive Discounts with SBI Cards

SBI credit cardholders will be able to avail themselves of an additional 10% instant discount on their purchases during the sale, making this the perfect time to shop for the best deals.

Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Whether you're in the market for a new smartphone or other electronics, there are plenty of exciting offers waiting for you.

