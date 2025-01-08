Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Key Dates, Parking, Accommodation, Travel Info and More

The Maha Kumbh 2025, a grand spiritual gathering, is set to take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. Extensive preparations by the Uttar Pradesh government have ensured improved infrastructure, including roads, railways, and facilities for the millions of pilgrims expected to attend.

Ghat Features and Upgrades

The ghats of Prayagraj have undergone significant enhancements with an investment of Rs 460 crore, focusing on seven key ghats along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. These upgrades include:

Gender-sensitive Infrastructure: Dedicated changing rooms for women.

Modern Amenities: Installation of new pavilions, toilet blocks, RO water systems, high-mast lights, and canopies.

Increased Capacity: The ghats' length has been extended from 8 km in 2019 to 12 km in 2025, accommodating more pilgrims.

River Traffic Management

A robust river traffic system has been established to manage boat congestion and ensure safe travel. Key highlights include:

12 km River Line: Covering 50 bathing ghats with separate entry and exit routes for boats.

4,000 Boats Managed: A streamlined single-route system for ferry services.

Safety Measures: Deep-water barricading boxes with platforms every 8–10 metres, overseen by the Jal Police.

Expert Teams: Over 1,000 personnel, including Jal Police divers, SDRF members, NDRF teams, and Indian Navy divers.

Floating Control Stations: 17 sub-stations and 12 jetties enhance accessibility and monitoring.

Smart Parking by Park+

Park+ introduces Prayagraj’s first smart parking system, making it convenient for pilgrims to park their vehicles. Key features include:

App-based Parking: Pilgrims can find, book, and prepay for parking spots using the Park+ app.

Cashless Transactions: FASTag-enabled payments for seamless transactions.

Capacity: Over 30 parking locations accommodating 5,00,000 vehicles.

Facilities: 24/7 security, EV charging stations, washrooms, and medical support.

Discounts: Partnership with Indian Oil offering discounted fuel rates.

How to Reach the Mela Grounds

From Different Stations:

Prayagraj Junction: E-rickshaw or taxi to the mela grounds, then walk to Sangam.

Chhinwki Junction & Naini Station: Taxi to the parking lot, cross the Yamuna bridge by e-rickshaw, then walk to Sangam.

Ram Bagh City Station & Prayagraj Sangam: Closest to Sangam, accessible via e-rickshaw or on foot.

Prayag Station: Passenger train to the mela area, then walk to Sangam.

Jhunsi & Phaphamau Station: Passenger train to the mela area, then walk to Sangam.

Indian Railways will operate over 13,000 trains, including 10,000 regular and 3,000 special trains.

From the Airport:

Transport Options: Private taxis and city buses available from the airport to the parking area.

Connectivity: Easy access to Prayagraj Junction, High Court, and Jhalwa Chaufatka.

Prayagraj Airport will handle direct flights from major cities and over 150 VVIPs arriving on private jets. Nearby airstrips will support overflow traffic.

Bus Services for Pilgrims

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation: Deploying 7,000 rural buses and 350 shuttle buses.

Temporary Bus Stations: Set up in Naini, Jhunsi, and Phaphamau.

Key Days: Buses may operate near the fair area, with pilgrims walking up to 2 km to Sangam.

Online Assistance for Pilgrims

Guidance: Signboards, policemen, and voluntary organizations will assist along the routes.

Train Information: Available on the Rail Seva app and official website.

Navigation: Google Maps for directions, pamphlets in multiple languages, and a color-coding system at stations.

Support: Command Control Centre offers real-time updates and 24/7 support via toll-free number 18001802877 and WhatsApp at 9415049606.

With these comprehensive arrangements, the Maha Kumbh 2025 promises a safe, convenient, and spiritually enriching experience for all pilgrims.