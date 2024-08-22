“In 30 years of my career..” : SC Judge pulls up WB police over shoddy probe

New Delhi: Kolkata police have come under fire over the alleged shoddy investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has rapped the West Bengal police for its poor handling of the issue which has dominated the news headlines for over 3 weeks.

The Central Bureau of Investigation submitted its status report to the Supreme Court on Thursday. In its report, the federal agency said it has found several missing links in the investigation process.

The apex court’s division bench headed by the CJI Chandrachud is hearing the matter. The division bench posed several questions to the state police. The court asked how was the post-mortem done before registration of unnatural death? Only in cases of unnatural death is a post-mortem done, it added.

Justice Pardiwala questioned the criminal procedure followed by the West Bengal police in the high profile case.

“The kind of criminal procedure followed by the West Bengal police in this case is shocking. I have not come across this in the 30 years of my career,” Justice Pardiwala remarked.

Sources said the first missing link is the substantial gap between the time of the discovery of the body at the seminar hall of the hospital building on the morning of August 9 and that of intimation to the local police station about the tragedy.

Sources said that the investigating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are trying to figure out why the hospital authorities, especially, the former and controversial R.G. Principal Sandip Ghosh took so much time to inform the police after the discovery of the body. The CBI has been interrogating Dr Ghosh to join the dots since last Friday. The questioning has been going on for marathon 12 to 14 hours almost every day.

The second missing link is the exact person who first spotted the body of the victim at the seminar hall on the morning of August 9. The police have arrested civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy in this case.

