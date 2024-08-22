Tamannaah's Ad case delayed by Chennai Court

The Chennai High Court has postponed the actress Tamannaah's lawsuit. It is often known that Tamannaah makes commercial appearances in addition to acting roles in movies. She had petitioned the Chennai High Court to stop a business from using an advertisement in which she was featured, even after the agreement had ended.

In her petition, she claimed that she had appeared in a commercial for a well-known corporation, and since the commercial continued to air even after their contract had expired, she was seeking legal action. After considering her petition, the court banned the advertisement. Nevertheless, the business disregarded the court's ruling and kept airing the commercial. A division bench consisting of Judges Senthil Kumar and Ramamurthy heard the matter.

R. Krishna Kumar, the company's attorney, said that the commercial had ceased to be broadcast. However, since it was being used on social media by an unidentified person, they could not be held accountable. The judges thereupon directed the filing of a writ petition and rescheduled the next hearing for September 2. Tamannaah also brought another suit against a soap opera advertising corporation to the Chennai High Court, but the suit was dismissed.

Also, read Summer Wedding for Chay - Sobhita!?