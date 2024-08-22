Ira Khan showers love on husband Nupur with this cute video

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on Thursday re-shared a goofy and loveable video of her husband Nupur Shikhare, calling him a 'cutie'.

Nupur, who is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir, took to his Instagram account and shared a Reel video, which has unseen footage of the lovebirds.

In the video we can see Nupur doing aarti of Ira, painting her nails, playing with cards, and hugging her adorably during their wedding.

He has given the music of the song 'Emotional Fool' by Sohail Sen and Akshayraje Shinde to his post.

Nupur has captioned the clip as: "I am me when I am with you...Love this song 'Emotional Fool' by Sohail... Such a cute vibe... It's so nostalgic".

Ira re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: "What a cutie".

The video has received much love from the netizens, and the comment section is filled with adorable messages for the couple.

Fans posted comments like 'You both make each other so COMPLETE', 'So cute guys', 'You are a rocking husband', 'so sweet couple', 'lovely bonding', 'soo real'.

The couple made their wedding official on January 3, 2024, by signing the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

They had tied the knot in Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the personal front, Ira is the daughter of Aamir and Reena Dutta. She has a brother named Junaid. In December 2002, Aamir had officially separated from Reena.

Aamir married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director on the set of 'Lagaan'. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation.

On the work front, Aamir was the producer of recently released comedy drama 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

He next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.