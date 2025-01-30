Namita Lal calls her character in 'Inn Galiyon Mein' 'incredibly challenging'

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Theater and film actor Namita Lal will soon be seen in the forthcoming project, "Inn Galiyon Mein". Slated to release on 28th February this year, the movie also features Jaaved Jaaferi as lead.

Lauding her co-star, Namita Lal said, “It’s been quite a wait, but it’s been worth it. The film features some amazing music and an incredible cast of characters. Working with Javed Jaaferi was a dream come true. He’s such an experienced actor and an amazing human being. We bonded really well right from the first day—whether it was during our initial script reading or subsequent workshops.”

Although the actress refrained from revealing too much about her character, she stated, “My character is very special, and at this stage, I’d prefer not to talk much about it—I want people to be surprised. Honestly, I have high hopes that audiences will like the character.”

She further added, “This role was incredibly challenging and very different from who I am in real life. One moment that really stood out for me was how the local people and security guards often mistook me for a member of their community—they didn’t recognize me and sometimes even stopped me from entering the set. That felt like a small victory, as it showed how deeply I had immersed myself in the role."

Appreciating her co-stars and crew for supporting her, Namita Lal revealed, “The movie has been produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav and co-produced by Alcor Productions. It was an honour to be selected for this challenging role by Avinash Das, the director. Working with him was an experience of a lifetime. The movie marks the debut of Avantika Dassani, who is renowned actress Bhagyashree’s daughter. It was a pleasure working with her. Working with hugely talented actors like Vivaan Shah, Sushant Singh, Ishtiyak Khan, and the entire crew, including Arvind Kannabiran (the DOP), was a huge learning experience for me and I'm really grateful.”

Namita Lal further said that despite shooting in the scorching heat of May, the whole experience of working on "Inn Galiyon Mein" turned out to be extremely fulfilling.

