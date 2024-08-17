New Poster: Prabhas' Epic Adventure Starts

The wait is over! Prabhas is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with visionary director Hanu Raghavapudi. The highly-anticipated film, produced by the esteemed Mythri Movie Makers, was launched today with a grand ceremony.

Unveiling the first look, the makers dropped a gripping concept poster that sets the tone for an electrifying experience. The image features the Union Jack engulfed in flames atop the Parliament building, hinting at a wartime backdrop.

The presence of war equipment further amplifies the intensity.

Hanu Raghavapudi's mastery of storytelling is evident from this poster alone, leaving fans intrigued and eager for more.

This Pan-India extravaganza boasts an impressive cast, including the talented Imanvi as the lead actress, alongside veterans Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.

