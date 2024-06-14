Review: Music Shop Murthy

Story:

Murthy (Ajay Ghosh) is 50. He is the owner of a low-key music shop that barely makes profits. At a time when his wife (Amani) pesters him to upgrade himself by starting some other business, he bumps into Anjana (Chandini), a die-hard music lover and an aspiring DJ. This tryst with Anjana sparks an interest in DJ-ing in Murthy, who requests her to turn into his coach. Murthy learns the art of DJ-ing. He must now make a life-altering decision. Will Murthy rise above the challenge and prove his mettle? Or, will he remain the owner of a failing music shop?

Performances:

Ajay Ghosh gets to play a nuanced character that shows a range of emotions, right from child-like joy, anger, frustration to helplessness. Chandini Chowdary is very good in the scenes where she gets to speak her mind as someone who is partly cosmopolitan. As a US-bred woman who can be assertive, she is inspiring. Amani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar and Dayanandh Reddy are good.

Plus Points:

1. The theme of following passion at any age is worthy of appreciation.

2. The scenes involving Ajay Ghosh and Chandini in the first half.

3. The last 25 minutes.

4. Some touching scenes will appeal to the middle-class.

5. No vulgarity and absolutely clean family entertainment.

Minus Points:

1. Pavan's music should have been more lively.

Analysis:

Music Shop Murthy is not your buddy comedy with adult jokes. It is not your crime thriller with twists. It is not an action drama with violence. It is a feel-good musical drama with a melodramatic ending. It keeps you engaged not with plot twists but with its charming innocence and simple dialogues.

The film goes about its business without thinking of infusing forced elements. The mindset of an independent-minded woman with an unconventional dream has been shown. The mindset of a middle-aged man who is constrained by practical problems has also been shown.

Director Siva Paladugu does justice to all major characters. There is no separate comedy track, and there are no regular villains either.

Verdict:

Music Shop Murthy is a worthy family watch. Clean, touching and emotional, it is heartwarming.

Rating: 3/5