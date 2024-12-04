Missing Hyderabadi boy traced in UP after 10 years

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) A boy who went missing from his house in Hyderabad 10 years ago has been traced in Uttar Pradesh by the Telangana Police's Women Safety Wing.

Mohammed Khaleel Ghori was 12 when he was reported missing from his residence under the limits of Kanchanbagh Police Station on August 18, 2014.

According to the Director General, Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, the team of SHE Cyber Lab and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in the Women Safety Wing solved the long pending missing case.

As the boy had left home with his Aadhar card, during the investigation, police got a small lead when it found that the boy’s Aadhar details were updated along with the mobile number. The mobile number was found to be of a retired government employee of Kanpur.

The DG said the special investigation team was sent to Kanpur, where the boy was traced. The investigations revealed that when the boy went to UP by train and was moving at Kanpur Railway Station, the Railway Police took him to Child Care Institution. He was kept there till 2022 when he was adopted by government employee Sanehi Singh. The boy’s name was changed to Abhinav Singh.

Goel also said the special team also solved two more long-pending missing cases.

A girl, who was found missing from Shanthi Sadan Home in Nacharam, Hyderabad in 2015 was traced after nine years in Nizamabad by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Team. The balloon seller girl was 11 when she went missing. The special team found that she married Saiba Taru and had two children.

In another case, police traced a 10-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy who went missing from their residence in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad in 2017. They were found in Bengaluru.

During the investigation, the technical team collected all digital identities of missing children using open-source tools as well as police investigation tools.

According to Goel, Telangana reported 22,780 missing cases up to November 2024. Out of these, 19,191 cases have been traced. "Our tracing percentage is 84.25 per cent, while the national average is 51.1 per cent. Women Safety Wing picks up cases which are long pending in some police stations and deploys special teams to trace them. So far 27 such long pending cases have been traced," she said.

