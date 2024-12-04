Massive protests held across MP to extend support to B’desh Hindu community

Bhopal, Dec 4 (IANS) Expressing anger on atrocities against the Hindu community in neighbouring country Bangladesh, the various organisations held a protest here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Different organisations, including the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu outfits, marched in the streets while raising slogans against the Bangladesh government and demanding security for the minority communities.

The protests were organised in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and several other parts of Madhya Pradesh. Many shopkeepers kept their shops closed while some, who tried to open their shops, were forced to down shutters by the protesters.

The protests were held in tight security by police as several ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from the ruling BJP participated and marched.

Protest spots and the routes earmarked for the foot march were filled with saffron-colour flags.

MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma along with state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma and many other party workers participated in the protest which was organised at Bharat Mata Chowk in Bhopal.

V. D. Sharma said atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh won’t be tolerated at any cost. "All Hindu families in India and across the world are extending their support to Hindus in Bangladesh," he added.

Apart from the members of the various organisations and common people, Hindu priests also extended their support for the protest. Priests at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain prayed to Lord Mahakal and offered holy water for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In Indore, the Mahant of Bhartari Gufa shrine Yogi Rajnath warned the Bangladeshi government against violence against Hindus. He announced if no action was taken, many Hindu seers would walk into Bangladesh to protect the Hindu community.

BJP MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur, cautioned “Jihadis” to stay within their limits. She said India knows how to give a befitting response to such nefarious actions.

